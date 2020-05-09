You are the owner of this article.
Man shot and killed in St. Louis Place neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed at 4:30 p.m. Saturday just east of St. Louis Place Park in north St. Louis.

Police responded to the shooting near the intersection of North Florissant Avenue and Dodier Street. The man was shot in the chest.

No other information was immediately available.

