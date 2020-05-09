Man shot and killed in St. Louis Place neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed at 4:30 p.m. Saturday just east of St. Louis Place Park in north St. Louis.
Police responded to the shooting near the intersection of North Florissant Avenue and Dodier Street. The man was shot in the chest.
No other information was immediately available.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.
Michele Munz
Michele Munz is a health reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today