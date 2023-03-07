ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in the city's Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood.
Police were called just before 2:45 p.m. to the 1600 block of Burd Avenue for a report of a shooting. The victim, an unidentified man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other details were available Tuesday.
From staff reports
