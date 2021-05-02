Man shot and killed in the street Saturday night in Lewis Place neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed Saturday night in the 4400 block of Cook Avenue in the Lewis Place neighborhood, according to a St. Louis police report.
Officers responded to a call about a shooting at 9:45 p.m. and found the man in the street with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified.
Anyone with information can call homicide investigators at 314-444-5371. Callers who want to remain anonymous can contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
From staff reports
