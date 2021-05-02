Man shot and killed in the street Saturday night in Lewis Place neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed Saturday night in the 4400 block of Cook Avenue in the Lewis Place neighborhood, according to a St. Louis police report.

Officers responded to a call about a shooting at 9:45 p.m. and found the man in the street with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified.

Anyone with information can call homicide investigators at 314-444-5371. Callers who want to remain anonymous can contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.