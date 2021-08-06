 Skip to main content
Man shot and killed in Tower Grove East neighborhood
0 comments

Man shot and killed in Tower Grove East neighborhood

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed Friday afternoon in the city's Tower Grove East neighborhood, police said. 

Officers responded around 4 p.m. to a report of a man shot in the 2800 block of Nebraska Avenue, near the edge of the Fox Park neighborhood. 

The man was pronounced dead at a hospital. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

2021 St. Louis area homicide map

Use the controls to filter the map. Click a pin on the map for a summary of what happened.

Types of killings
Shooting
Unspecified
Police Shooting
Justified
Child Abuse
Vehicular
Suspicious Death
Stabbing
Arson
Asphyxiation
Beating
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Sam Page asks everyone to follow the CDC recommendation of wearing masks

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

Blues News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

Trending stories