ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives are investigating in the Walnut Park East neighborhood where a man was shot and killed Friday night, police say.

The shooting happened on the 4900 block of Thekla Avenue around 9 p.m., according to police.

The man has not been identified, but police say he was in his 20s.

On Saturday, police said the man was 59, but still did not identify him.