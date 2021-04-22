 Skip to main content
Man shot and killed in Walnut Park East neighborhood
Man shot and killed in Walnut Park East neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man in his 20s was shot and killed Thursday in the city's Walnut Park East neighborhood, police said. 

Police responded just after 7:30 p.m. to the 5400 block of Genevieve Avenue, where they found a man shot multiple times. 

The man has not yet been identified.

2021 St. Louis-area homicide map

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Watch Now: Related Video

The Chat Room: Aisha and Tony discuss how Mayor Tishaura Jones can reduce violent crime

