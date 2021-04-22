Man shot and killed in Walnut Park East neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man in his 20s was shot and killed Thursday in the city's Walnut Park East neighborhood, police said.
Police responded just after 7:30 p.m. to the 5400 block of Genevieve Avenue, where they found a man shot multiple times.
The man has not yet been identified.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
From staff reports
