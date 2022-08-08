Man shot and killed in Walnut Park East neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Police reported a homicide on Monday in the Walnut Park East neighborhood.
A man died after being shot multiple times near the intersection of Woodland and Wren Avenues, police say.
The shooting was reported around 5:30 p.m.
From staff reports
