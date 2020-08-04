You are the owner of this article.
Man shot and killed in Wellston
Man shot and killed in Wellston

WELLSTON — A man was shot and killed Tuesday in Wellston, according to the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis.

Police received the call about 12:30 p.m. and were investigating an outside scene in the 1500 block of Ben McLemore III Place. 

Police were unable to provide further information, including the victim's age.

