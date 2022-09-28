 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man shot and killed inside barber shop in The Grove

Grove Shooting

A man was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon inside a barber shop in The Grove area of St. Louis.

 Dana Rieck

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in a seemingly random shooting inside a barber shop in The Grove area of St. Louis. 

The shooting happened around 2:15 at Southside Barber and Beauty Salon, 4264 Manchester Avenue. The shop is in the Forest Park South East neighborhood. 

A man in his 30s walked in off the street and shot a man, also in his 30s, inside the shop "for no reason," Maj. Ryan Cousins said at the scene. 

"We don’t normally have these kind of incidents around here. It’s kind of an entertainment area," Cousins said. "As far as shootings are concerned, this is an anomaly for the area.”

The suspect stayed on the scene and was taken into custody. Cousins said there appeared to be "some mental issues involved."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

