Man shot and killed near fast-food restaurant in Cheltenham neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man in his 20s was fatally shot in the chest near a McDonald's in the 1400 block of Hampton Avenue Thursday evening, police said.

The shooting happened about 8 p.m. near the edge of the Cheltenham and Clayton-Tamm neighborhoods, less than half-mile from the south side of Forest Park.

Police blocked off the McDonald's until after 9:45 p.m., and there were bullets in the side of a car at the scene.

Updated at 9:55 p.m. with more information

