 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man shot and killed near fast-food restaurant in Cheltenham neighborhood
0 comments

Man shot and killed near fast-food restaurant in Cheltenham neighborhood

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

ST. LOUIS — A man in his 20s was fatally shot in the chest near a McDonald's in the 1400 block of Hampton Avenue Thursday evening, police said. 

The shooting happened about 8 p.m. near the edge of the Cheltenham and Clayton-Tamm neighborhoods, less than half-mile from the south side of Forest Park.

Police blocked off the McDonald's until after 9:45 p.m., and there were bullets in the side of a car at the scene. 

Updated at 9:55 p.m. with more information

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports