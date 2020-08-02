You are the owner of this article.
Man shot and killed near Sugar Pines apartments in north St. Louis County
Man shot and killed near Sugar Pines apartments in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A 21-year-old man died overnight after being found with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the Sugar Pines apartment complex.

St. Louis County police were called to the apartments at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday night for a report of a shooting in the 11000 block of Sugar Pines Court, just north of Interstate 270 and west of New Halls Ferry Road. 

Police found the man in the parking lot and he was taken to a hospital, but was pronounced dead overnight. 

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the homicide investigation. Anyone with information should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

