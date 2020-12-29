Man shot and killed on Metro bus in Bellefontaine Neighbors

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS — A man in his 30s was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon on a Metro bus in north St. Louis County, police say.

Bellefontaine Neighbors police were called around 2:20 p.m. to Bellefontaine Road, just south of Interstate 270, for a report of a shooting on a Metro bus. There they found an unidentified man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the shooting came after an argument between the victim and an unidentified 22-year-old man who pulled a gun and shot the victim. The suspect was taken into custody after initially running into the Aldi Supermarket at 10800 Bellefontaine Road.

There is no indication the suspect and the victim knew each other prior to the argument, police say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

