Man shot and killed Saturday in Penrose neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed Saturday morning in the 4400 block of Farlin, police said.

The man, in his 40s, had been shot several times, including in the head. He was found just before 10 a.m., according to a report from St. Louis Metropolitan Police.

Police released few details as of Sunday morning.

That block of Farlin is in the Penrose neighborhood of north St. Louis City. Crime in that neighborhood is down about 38% from December to June this year compared to last year.