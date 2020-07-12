Man shot and killed Saturday in Penrose neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed Saturday morning in the 4400 block of Farlin, police said.

The man, between 35 to 40 years old, had been shot several times, including in the head. He was found just before 10 a.m., according to a report from St. Louis Metropolitan Police.

The man was still unidentified Sunday afternoon, police said.

Police ask anyone with information to contact homicide detectives at 314-444-5371 or by calling CrimeStoppers to remain anonymous and possibly collect a reward at 866-371-8477.

That block of Farlin is in the Penrose neighborhood of north St. Louis City. Crime in that neighborhood is down about 38% from December to June this year compared to last year.