Man shot at fast food restaurant near downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A man was shot in the back at a fast-food restaurant in the Carr Square neighborhood near downtown Wednesday, police said.

Police received several calls about the shooting and responded to the McDonald's on North Tucker Boulevard at 10:45 a.m. 

Police initially said it was unclear if the shooting took place at the business, but investigators at the scene were examining evidence inside the restaurant.

The condition of the shooting victim was not immediately clear.

