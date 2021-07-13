Man shot attempting to stop theft of catalytic converter near Tower Grove Park

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot early Tuesday after attempting to stop two men from stealing a catalytic converter from his son's vehicle, according to police.

The 66-year-old victim left his house, in the 4900 block of Reber Place, bordering Tower Grove Park, just before 2 a.m. after hearing loud noises outside. He saw two men underneath his son's vehicle. As he was attempting to take a photo of the men, he was shot in the shoulder, police said.