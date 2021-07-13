 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man shot attempting to stop theft of catalytic converter near Tower Grove Park
0 comments

Man shot attempting to stop theft of catalytic converter near Tower Grove Park

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot early Tuesday after attempting to stop two men from stealing a catalytic converter from his son's vehicle, according to police.

The 66-year-old victim left his house, in the 4900 block of Reber Place, bordering Tower Grove Park, just before 2 a.m. after hearing loud noises outside. He saw two men underneath his son's vehicle. As he was attempting to take a photo of the men, he was shot in the shoulder, police said.

The men stole the catalytic converter from the vehicle and fled the scene, police said.

The victim was transported to a hospital and was in stable condition.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Molina on his All-Star selection ... and not going

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports