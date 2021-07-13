Man shot attempting to stop theft of catalytic converter near Tower Grove Park

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot early Tuesday after attempting to stop two men from stealing a catalytic converter from his son's vehicle, according to police.
The 66-year-old victim left his house, in the 4900 block of Reber Place, bordering Tower Grove Park, just before 2 a.m. after hearing loud noises outside. He saw two men underneath his son's vehicle. As he was attempting to take a photo of the men, he was shot in the shoulder, police said.
The men stole the catalytic converter from the vehicle and fled the scene, police said.
The victim was transported to a hospital and was in stable condition.
From staff reports
