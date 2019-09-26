A man shot by a St. Clair County sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop in East St. Louis in January has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for illegally possessing a gun and heroin at the time.
Demetrius O. Ward, 42, was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court in East St. Louis to the maximum term for unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of heroin. At the time of the shooting, Ward had seven prior felony convictions, including a 2005 armed robbery conviction in St. Clair County.
Ward had a loaded, stolen 9 mm handgun and a baggie of heroin when he fled from a deputy Jan. 18 who tried to stop his vehicle near 27th Street and Missouri Avenue for a traffic violation, U.S. Attorney Steven Weinhoeft said in a written statement.
A tire blew during a short chase, and the car crashed into a pole near Ridge Avenue and 18th Street. Ward ran from the crash and ignored the deputy's commands to surrender. He dropped the gun, then reached down to pick the gun up, Weinhoeft said.
"The officer was forced to make a split-second decision to defend himself and fired his service weapon, striking Ward in the chest," he said.
Ward, who lived nearby on Wimmer Place, was hospitalized and later released to St. Clair County authorities.
A public defender listed for him in court documents could not immediately be reached Thursday for comment.
A video of the shooting was posted on Facebook (WARNING: graphic content in video.)
The video shows a man getting out of the vehicle after police order him to come out with his hands visible. The man then begins to run from the car, apparently drops something and is shot as he tries to pick up whatever he dropped. Five gunshots can be heard on the video.
Weinhoeft said the case "is another stark reminder that the public should always wait for all of the facts to be known before reacting to an officer-involved shooting."
The deputy was placed on administrative leave pending completion of an investigation of the shooting by Illinois State Police. The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office has said it will not identify the deputy.
Illinois State Police could not be reached Thursday for comment about its investigation.