Man shot by Lincoln County deputies after shooting his mother

LINCOLN COUNTY — A Lincoln County Sheriff's deputy shot a man Thursday after he shot his mother.

Deputies responded just before 10:15 a.m. to a call for a domestic disturbance at 45 Regent Court west of Foley. There, they found a 52-year-old mother and her 34-year-old son arguing outside of the home, officials said.

The son shot his mother, and a deputy fired his service weapon back, striking the man, the department said in a news release.

Both the mother and son were taken to the hospital with injuries. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

There were three deputies at the house at the time of the shooting. The deputy who shot the son has been placed on administrative leave until an investigation is completed, the release states.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has taken over the investigation.