Man shot by Maplewood store clerk indicted on federal armed robbery charges

CLAYTON — A man shot by a clerk at a Maplewood cellphone store earlier this month during an alleged robbery attempt now faces federal charges.

Malik Dorsey, 21, of north St. Louis County, was indicted by a grand jury Dec. 23 on two federal counts of armed robbery, one count of attempted armed robbery, and three weapons charges. He is accused of participating in a string of three cellphone store robbery attempts in December.

An alleged accomplice in two of the robberies, Darrion Gardner, 20, of Spanish Lake, was also indicted Dec. 23 on two federal counts of armed robbery and two weapons offenses.

On Dec. 9, Dorsey was shot by a clerk at the Boost Mobile store at 7222 Manchester Road while he attempted to rob the store, Maplewood police Chief Steve Kruse told the Post-Dispatch earlier this month.

The clerk was alone in the store when Dorsey allegedly walked in with a handgun, authorities said. Authorities say Dorsey then waved the clerk into a back room and loaded cellphones into his backpack before the clerk shot him, authorities said.