Man shot by Maplewood store clerk indicted on federal armed robbery charges

CLAYTON — A man shot by a clerk at a Maplewood cellphone store earlier this month during an alleged robbery attempt now faces federal charges.
Malik Dorsey, 21, of north St. Louis County, was indicted by a grand jury Dec. 23 on two federal counts of armed robbery, one count of attempted armed robbery, and three weapons charges. He is accused of participating in a string of three cellphone store robbery attempts in December.
An alleged accomplice in two of the robberies, Darrion Gardner, 20, of Spanish Lake, was also indicted Dec. 23 on two federal counts of armed robbery and two weapons offenses.
On Dec. 9, Dorsey was shot by a clerk at the Boost Mobile store at 7222 Manchester Road while he attempted to rob the store, Maplewood police Chief Steve Kruse told the Post-Dispatch earlier this month.
The clerk was alone in the store when Dorsey allegedly walked in with a handgun, authorities said. Authorities say Dorsey then waved the clerk into a back room and loaded cellphones into his backpack before the clerk shot him, authorities said.
The 38-year-old clerk, who was not hurt, notified police. Federal prosecutors said in a statement Monday that the clerk feared for his life during the shooting.
Dorsey and Gardner are also accused of robbing a T-Mobile phone store in Overland on Dec. 5 and a Universal Wireless store in Breckenridge Hills on Dec. 7.
During each robbery, Dorsey was wearing an ankle bracelet that allowed him to be monitored while he was out on bond in connection with a February case in Clayton.
Dorsey and a co-defendant were charged with robbing a Washington University student on Feb. 1 near Dartford Avenue and Aberdeen Place. Authorities said they used a pellet gun in the holdup. They were accused of hitting the victim in the head with the gun and taking his property, authorities said. Police believe they also tried to rob a woman on the Concordia Seminary campus.
A St. Louis County associate circuit judge, John Newsham, had ordered Dorsey to wear the ankle bracelet. He was released on bond in August and told to wear the monitoring device and stay at least a mile away from Washington University. Dorsey has an extensive criminal history, including several charges for burglaries and robberies.