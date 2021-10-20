Man shot by police in Brentwood sues in federal court

BRENTWOOD — A man shot here by police in 2018 filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday, alleging that officers used excessive force when they fired 42 shots at him.

Trey Cockrell's lawsuit says he denies police officers' claims that he fired at them, and was unarmed at the time he was shot. The handgun police found after the incident was 424 feet from where he was shot, and even if he did fire at police, he was not actively firing at them when police fired, the suit says.

The lawsuit also alleges that officers were not properly trained in how to use force, and used it in a racially biased manner.

Police at the time said Cockrell was a passenger in a car that was spotted by Brentwood police about 11:45 p.m. Nov. 20, 2018, on the Drury Inn parking lot, 8700 Eager Road.

The officers, who were part of a special detail formed in response to car break-ins and thefts, stopped the car near the back of the hotel. Cockrell fled, and was chased by Brentwood and Richmond Heights police. Police said Cockrell fired at them on two occasions, and was arrested after being shot in a creek bed.