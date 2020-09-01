Man shot by St. Louis County officers after firing at them as they arrested his brother, police say

Police investigate the scene of an officer involved shooting in the 5600 block of Hodiamont Avenue in Jennings on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. According to police four officer returned fire after being shot at while making an arrest on an assault suspect Tuesday afternoon. The person that shot at police was not the one being arrested and was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
UPDATED at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday with additional information from police.
JENNINGS — St. Louis County officers shot a man Tuesday after police say he fired shots at them while they attempted to make an arrest.
Members of a special response unit were in the 5700 block of Hodiamont Avenue arresting a 31-year-old man for first-degree assault at about 1:45 p.m. when another man who's believed to be the brother of the 31-year-old attempted to intervene, authorities said.
The man fired shots at police and four officers fired back, injuring the man, police said. The 30-year-old shooter was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not life threatening, authorities said. No officers were hurt.
The officers who fired their weapons ranged in age from 28 to 36 and had between five and 10 years of law enforcement experience, according to St. Louis County police Sgt. Ben Granda.
"A shootout in broad daylight is not something we want," Granda said. "Voluntary compliance with police would prevent these things from happening."
The incident was captured on the officers' body cameras, Granda said.
A nearby business owner said he heard about 15 shots.
Police blocked off the road in the area of Hodiamont and West Florissant avenues.