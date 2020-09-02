Man shot by St. Louis County police in Jennings shot another man Aug. 22, police said

JENNINGS — Police on Wednesday said that a man who shot at them and was wounded by return fire in Jennings Tuesday shot another man at least 15 times on Aug. 22.

Prosecutors charged the man, Dexter McKinnies, 30, of the 8400 block of Braddock Drive in University City, with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the earlier shooting, police said Wednesday. They said McKinnies and the victim met at about 12:35 a.m. in the 1600 block of El Tigre Terrace in the Spanish Lake area of north St. Louis County, and McKinnies shot the victim at least 15 times when he approached McKinnies' vehicle. The 23-year-old victim is still in the hospital.

McKinnies has not been charged with shooting at police. That investigation is ongoing and McKinnies remains in the hospital, police said.

A police spokesman on Tuesday said that officers had arrested one man in the 5700 block of Hodiamont Avenue in Jennings Tuesday afternoon when his brother intervened and shot at police. Four officers returned fire, wounding the second man.

On Wednesday police identified the first man as Lawton McKinnies, 31, of the 5200 block of Vernon Avenue in St. Louis, and said he was being referred to federal prosecutors on a gun charge.

They said a gun was taken from both brothers.