Man shot by St. Louis police after firing multiple rounds in air, then at officers

ST. LOUIS — A man firing at least one weapon from his porch in north St. Louis was shot and critically injured Thursday morning by police after the suspect shot at them when they arrived on the scene, police said.
Police responded to the area of Marcus and Farlin avenues in the Penrose neighborhood after getting calls just after 4 a.m. about a man firing multiple gunshots, said Police Chief John Hayden.
A police car with two offficers arrived on the scene and told the man to drop his weapon. He fired at officers, who returned fire and struck him in the torso, Hayden said.
The man ran around the corner and into the 4700 block of Kossuth Avenue before collapsing. He was taken to a hospital, where police said he was in critical but stable condition. The suspect is in his 30s, Hayden said.
Neither of the officers were injured in the shooting.
Hayden said it was the passenger officer who fired at the suspect.
The suspect's weapon was a pistol-grip rifle, Hayden said, and officers also recovered another assault rifle and a pistol on a porch. Police said there were at least 40 shell casings on the porch area.
Neighbor Eric Handley said he started hearing the gunfire about 4:30 a.m.
"It's crazy. Randomly people will be hanging out and shoot in the air like 'hey, I got a new gun, I'm gonna test it out," Handley said. "We hear gunshots all the time, no one calls police."
Hayden said they did not know of a motive for the shooting.
The address is in the Penrose neighborhood of St. Louis, where crime is down about 40% from the same six-month period a year ago.
Eight officers have been hit by gunfire since the start of June, according to police. Officer Tamarris Bohannon, 29, shot while responding to a shooting call in August, ultimately died.
Hayden said Thursday that he was glad no officers were hit during Thursday morning's incident, but they very well could have been.
"The gunfire did come close to the officer," Hayden said. "This is just a very challenging time for us. There seems to be more and more brazen acts officers are faced with, and so it's a very difficult time to be a police officer."
This is a developing story.
