ST. LOUIS — A man who was shot by a St. Louis police officer in 2018 was sentenced Wednesday to 11 years in prison for two separate carjackings.
Arvell Keithley, 22, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in September to two felony carjacking charges and a gun crime. Both prosecutors and Keithley's lawyer agreed to recommend the 11-year sentence as part of the plea.
Keithley admitted stealing a 2009 Chevrolet Impala at gunpoint from a woman on Aug. 16, 2018, at an apartment complex in unincorporated north St. Louis County near Interstate 270 and Bellefontaine Road. On Aug. 22, 2018, he stole a 2012 Nissan Altima from a man who had just parked his car in the 5700 block of West Florissant Avenue in St. Louis, court records said.
A week later, police spotted Keithley behind the wheel of a stolen Ford Mustang, records show. Keithley fled police, crashed the vehicle and was shot behind a home in the 5500 block of Chamberlain Avenue after running from the crash, documents allege.
Police Chief John Hayden said at the time that the driver reached toward his waistband as he ran away.
Keithley suffered nerve damage and walks with a limp. He was working as a chiropractor's assistant at the time of the crimes. He has not been charged in connection with the theft of the Mustang.
Last month, officer Matthew D. EerNisse, 26, was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Charging documents say EerNisse shot Keithley as he climbed a gate boarded up with plywood and then continued to fire through the plywood after Keithley made it over the gate, when it would have been impossible for EerNisse to see Keithley.
EerNisse's lawyer, Scott Rosenblum, has said the officer "was in fear of his life and his actions were justified.”