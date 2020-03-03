Man shot by St. Louis police in December pleads not guilty to federal charges

ST. LOUIS — A man shot in the knee by St. Louis police in December pleaded not guilty Tuesday to federal charges that accuse him of trying to rob a White Castle restaurant before the shooting.

The cashier fled to the back of the restaurant and Smith left, but was spotted by officers a few blocks away, the documents said. Smith pointed a gun at an officer and told that officer not to get out of his patrol car, but the officer exited the car and shot Smith in the knee, the documents said. A .22 caliber pistol was recovered near where Smith was arrested.