Man shot, critically hurt in robbery in downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A man was hospitalized Friday after being shot in a robbery downtown Thursday night, police said.

Officers patrolling downtown heard gunfire just after 8 p.m. in the 1100 block of Lucas Avenue. They found a shooting scene, but no victim.

The victim, a 25-year-old man, showed up at a hospital on his own. A friend had taken him there. He had been shot in the legs and was in critical condition.

The victim told officers he was meeting an acquaintance when two men grabbed him, took his cellphone and shot him.

Police had no suspects.

Witnesses who were gathered near the Lucas Lofts on Thursday night said they heard multiple shots during a quarrel among two or three men in the area.

