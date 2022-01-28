 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man shot, critically hurt while meeting up for gun sale on St. Louis street

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and critically injured Thursday in north St. Louis after he met an acquaintance to sell a firearm, authorities said.

The 24-year-old victim was shot about 6 p.m. in the 2000 block of Obear Avenue, in the city's College Hill neighborhood. He was in critical condition at a hospital, police said Friday.

The victim and an acquaintance, also 24, came to Obear in separate cars to sell a gun, police said. Three suspects walked out of a gangway. One of the suspects pulled a gun on the acquaintance and robbed him of his gun, then ordered him to drive away, police said.

As the acquaintance was leaving, he heard gunshots and realized the man he'd come to meet had just been shot, police said. He drove the victim to the hospital. Police said the victim was so badly hurt he couldn't tell detectives what happened to him.

Police have made no arrests in the shooting.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News