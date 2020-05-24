Man shot, critically injured in Jeff-Vander-Lou neigbhorhood

ST. LOUIS — A man was critically injured in a double shooting Friday night in north St. Louis City.

The 27-year-old was found shot in the head on a parking lot in the 2900 block of Hebert when police responded to a call for a shooting just after 11 p.m.

A second victim, a 19-year-old, was taken to a hospital in a car.

The 27-year-old was in critical and unstable condition at a hospital Friday, police said.

The Homicide Division was investigating the shooting.

Those with information can contact the homicide division at 314-444-5371. Anonymous tips in want of a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.