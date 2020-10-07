Man shot, critically injured in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A 27-year-old man was found shot and critically injured in a side yard on Wednesday morning south of Black Jack, police said.
St. Louis County police responded to the 2700 block of Liberty Landing Court just after 10:30 a.m. and found the man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital where he was in critical condition, police said.
The shooting in unincorporated St. Louis County is being investigated.
