 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man shot, critically injured in north St. Louis County
0 comments

Man shot, critically injured in north St. Louis County

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A 27-year-old man was found shot and critically injured in a side yard on Wednesday morning south of Black Jack, police said.

St. Louis County police responded to the 2700 block of Liberty Landing Court just after 10:30 a.m. and found the man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital where he was in critical condition, police said.

The shooting in unincorporated St. Louis County is being investigated.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports