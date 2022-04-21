 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man shot, critically injured in Southwest Garden neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and critically injured Thursday morning in south St. Louis.

The victim was was discovered about 4:30 a.m. in the 4500 block of Cleveland Avenue when police were called about a shooting.

He had a massive head injury, police said, and had been shot numerous times.

Homicide detectives are handling the investigation because the man's injuries are believed to be life-threatening. The scene is in the city's Southwest Garden neighborhood.



