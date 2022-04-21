Man shot, critically injured in Southwest Garden neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and critically injured Thursday morning in south St. Louis.
The victim was was discovered about 4:30 a.m. in the 4500 block of Cleveland Avenue when police were called about a shooting.
He had a massive head injury, police said, and had been shot numerous times.
Homicide detectives are handling the investigation because the man's injuries are believed to be life-threatening. The scene is in the city's Southwest Garden neighborhood.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
From staff reports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today