Man shot, critically injured in vehicle in Dutchtown neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — A man was critically injured in a shooting early Tuesday in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood.

Police said the 21-year-old victim was shot in a vehicle in the 3900 block of South Compton Avenue. Police were called at 12:21 a.m. Tuesday.

He was critical and unstable at a hospital, and homicide detectives were handling the case.

Police said they don't know who shot the man.

Crime in the Dutchtown neighborhood from November through April is down about 4 percent, compared to the same period the year before.

