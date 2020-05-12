Man shot, critically injured while sitting in vehicle in Dutchtown neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man was critically injured in a shooting early Tuesday in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood.

Police said the 21-year-old victim was shot in a vehicle in the 3900 block of South Compton Avenue. Police were called about 12:20 a.m. Tuesday.

He was critical and unstable at a hospital, and homicide detectives were handling the case.

Police said they don't know who shot the man.

Crime in the Dutchtown neighborhood from November through April was down about 4 percent, compared to the same period the year before.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.