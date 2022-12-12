 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man shot dead along Riverview Drive in St. Louis

A man was shot dead Sunday in the 10000 block of Riverview Drive in St. Louis.

The unidentified victim is a man in his 20s. He was found on the ground along Riverview about 4:20 p.m. Sunday and pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police arrested a 37-year-old man in the homicide. The suspect has not been charged yet.

Check back for updates.

2022 St. Louis-area Homicide Tracker
