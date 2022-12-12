Man shot dead along Riverview Drive in St. Louis

A man was shot dead Sunday in the 10000 block of Riverview Drive in St. Louis.
The unidentified victim is a man in his 20s. He was found on the ground along Riverview about 4:20 p.m. Sunday and pronounced dead at a hospital.
Police arrested a 37-year-old man in the homicide. The suspect has not been charged yet.
Check back for updates.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
From staff reports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today