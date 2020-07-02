Man shot dead at sunrise in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot dead in north St. Louis on Thursday morning.

Police said the victim was found about 5:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of North Kingshighway. He had been shot multiple times in the torso, police said.

No additional details were immediately available.

That block of North Kingshighway, just south of Martin Luther King Drive, is on the border of the Academy and Fountain Park neighborhoods.