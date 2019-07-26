UPDATES with additional detail on police chase, crash
A victim of a carjacking was shot dead early Friday in north St. Louis County. And the suspect was arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase and crashing in St. Louis city.
Police in Riverview got a call about 1 a.m. reporting a person down, and found a man dead in the street in the 10000 block of Valley Drive. The killer took the man's blue Pontiac sedan, said St. Louis County Police Sgt. Benjamin Granda.
Police tried to stop the car about 6:30 a.m. Friday near St. Charles Rock Road, but the driver fled. That started a 20-minute high-speed chase that started near Interstate 270 in St. Louis County and into the city of St. Louis. County police and other municipal police agencies were chasing the car, Granda said.
The stolen blue sedan crashed into another car near Goodfellow Bouelvard and Maple Avenue. Both vehicles spun out, leaving two people in the other car injured, Granda said.
The two, a man and a woman, were taken away by ambulance but their injuries were minor, Granda said.
As the driver of the crashed Pontiac tried to get out of the car, a police dog stopped him, Granda said. The suspect, 20, also was taken to a hospital with injuries - mostly from the dog, Granda said. The suspect was not cooperative, Granda said.
No weapon has been recovered yet.
Police closed the roads for several blocks in both directions near the crash site. The blue sedan landed in some bushes along an apartment complex in the 900 block of Goodfellow.
Riverview police asked county detectives to take over the investigation of the man's shooting death.
Anyone with information is asked to call St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.