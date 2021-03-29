 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man shot dead in Covenant Blu-Grand Center neighborhood
0 comments

Man shot dead in Covenant Blu-Grand Center neighborhood

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed Monday afternoon in the city's Covenant Blu-Grand Center neighborhood.

Police responded just after 3 p.m. to Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and North Spring Avenue for a report of a shooting, and they found the man dead inside a vehicle. 

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide, police say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

2021 St. Louis-area homicide map
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Spring scenes in Forest Park

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports