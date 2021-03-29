Man shot dead in Covenant Blu-Grand Center neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed Monday afternoon in the city's Covenant Blu-Grand Center neighborhood.
Police responded just after 3 p.m. to Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and North Spring Avenue for a report of a shooting, and they found the man dead inside a vehicle.
The shooting is being investigated as a homicide, police say.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
From staff reports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today