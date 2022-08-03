Man shot dead in DeBaliviere Place neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A 20-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday evening in the city's DeBaliviere Place neighborhood, police said.

Officers said they were called to the 5500 block of Pershing Avenue around 8:20 p.m. where they found J'Shaun Thompson in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Police had not arrested anyone in connection with the shooting as of Wednesday morning, but they did say they suspected a 20-year-old woman shot Thompson.