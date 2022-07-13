 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man shot dead in dispute over fireworks in St. Louis

UPDATED at 11:30 a.m. with victim's name, additional details

A man was shot dead in a dispute over fireworks Tuesday night in the city's Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood.

Rickey Lathan, 35, was shot near his home in the 2500 block of Semple Avenue at about 11 p.m. Tuesday.  Police found him on the ground outside, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspected shooters are a 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man. They ran off after the shooting.

Lathan had an ongoing dispute with them over fireworks, according to police, who did not elaborate.

St. Louis had 92 homicides for the year so far, as of Monday, police said. Four of those were in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood, making it among the neighborhoods with the most homicides.

In all of 2021, there were 199 homicides citywide. And in 2020, there were 263 homicides in St. Louis.

Check back for updates.

