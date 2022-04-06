Man shot dead in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS — A 21-year-old man was fatally shot Tuesday evening in the 1300 block of North 44th Street.

East St. Louis police said they were called to the area just after 7 p.m. after a shooting was reported. They requested assistance from the Illinois State Police Public Safety Enforcement Group, a unit formed to work with East St. Louis police to reduce violent crime.

The wounded man was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

The man’s identity has not been released, but police said he was an East St. Louis resident.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crimestoppers at 314-725-8477 (TIPS).