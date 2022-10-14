Man shot dead in flurry of gunfire in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed in a flurry of gunfire Friday morning in the city's Walnut Park East neighborhood.
The man, in his 40s, was found on a porch in the 4700 block of Wren Avenue just after 6:53 a.m. surrounded by bullet casings. He has not been identified.
The area cordoned off with yellow crime-scene tape included the home's porch, the front yard and an alley across the street.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
From staff reports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today