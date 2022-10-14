 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man shot dead in flurry of gunfire in north St. Louis

Homicide at 4700 Wren

St. Louis police crime lab technicians work the scene of a homicide on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in the 4700 block of Wren Avenue. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed in a flurry of gunfire Friday morning in the city's Walnut Park East neighborhood. 

The man, in his 40s, was found on a porch in the 4700 block of Wren Avenue just after 6:53 a.m. surrounded by bullet casings. He has not been identified. 

The area cordoned off with yellow crime-scene tape included the home's porch, the front yard and an alley across the street.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch tracks the data behind reported homicides on an interactive map that allows readers to explore information in various ways.

Explore the homicide tracker.
2022 St. Louis-area Homicide Tracker
