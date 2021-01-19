 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man shot dead in Hamilton Heights neighborhood, suspect in custody
0 comments

Man shot dead in Hamilton Heights neighborhood, suspect in custody

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

UPDATED at 5:10 p.m. Tuesday with more information. 

ST. LOUIS — A man was fatally shot Tuesday morning in the city's Hamilton Heights neighborhood, police said. 

Police responded just before 8 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of Union Boulevard, where they found James Johnson, 33, suffering from gunshot wounds on the front porch of a home.

A suspect, Honor Johnson, 36, was still inside the home when police arrived. He was taken into custody.

James Johnson was pronounced dead at a hospital. He lived in the same block where he was found shot, police said.

It was not immediately clear Tuesday if James and Honor Johnson were related. 

Check back for updates.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports