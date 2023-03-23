ST. LOUIS — A man was shot dead Thursday morning in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood of St. Louis.
The victim was in his 40s. He was shot in the neck about 6:20 a.m. Thursday near North Market and Bacon streets.
Police have not released the man's name. He died at the scene.
Check back for updates.
From staff reports
