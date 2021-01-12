Man shot dead in Midtown neighborhood
Related to this story
Most Popular
A student reported the vandalism at Kirkwood High around 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Scott E. Rodgers was indicted Wednesday. In another case, the union's former treasurer was indicted in October on the same charge.
The goal of the lawsuit is to 'stop the indoctrination of students with this critical race theory,' according to the lawyer for the plaintiffs.
Quinton J. O'Bryan-Adaway was charged with abandonment of a corpse after police say he hid the body of a man who suffered a fentanyl overdose.
Trumpeter Keyon Harrold, who is from Ferguson, posted a video taken with his phone that shows the woman making claims against his son.
Lynese Cargill made 4,000 personal purchases with company credit cards and wrote 80 company checks to herself over a nearly 12-year period.
The officer, a 24-year-old man, is conscious and breathing.
Police believe the man was shot in the head prior to being involved in a car accident.
The restaurant on Friday donated 160 meals to frontline health care workers.
Zachary Hamby had his girlfriend take pictures of the genitals of young girls and boys.