Man shot dead in Midtown neighborhood
Man shot dead in Midtown neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot dead Tuesday in the city's Midtown neighborhood, police say. 

Police responded about 9 p.m. to Samuel Shepard Drive and T.E. Huntley Avenue, where they found the man shot.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.  

