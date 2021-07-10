Man shot dead in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man in his 30s was gunned down on a sidewalk Saturday night in north St. Louis.
The unidentified man was shot multiple times shortly before 8 p.m. near the intersection of West Florissant and Alice avenues, police said.
Homicide investigators were investigating the shooting.
No other details were immediately available.
From staff reports
