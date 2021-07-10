 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man shot dead in north St. Louis
0 comments

Man shot dead in north St. Louis

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — A man in his 30s was gunned down on a sidewalk Saturday night in north St. Louis.

The unidentified man was shot multiple times shortly before 8 p.m. near the intersection of West Florissant and Alice avenues, police said.  

Homicide investigators were investigating the shooting.

No other details were immediately available.

Police tape
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Molina on his All-Star selection ... and not going

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports