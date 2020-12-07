 Skip to main content
Man shot dead in O'Fallon neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — A man was shot dead Monday night in the city's O'Fallon neighborhood, police said. 

Police received a call about 8:30 p.m. for a shooting in the 4600 block of Alice Avenue, where they say they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Total reported crime over the past six months in the O'Fallon neighborhood is down about 35% from the same period one year ago, driven largely by a drop in reported property crimes. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

