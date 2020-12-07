Man shot dead in O'Fallon neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot dead Monday night in the city's O'Fallon neighborhood, police said.

Police received a call about 8:30 p.m. for a shooting in the 4600 block of Alice Avenue, where they say they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Total reported crime over the past six months in the O'Fallon neighborhood is down about 35% from the same period one year ago, driven largely by a drop in reported property crimes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.