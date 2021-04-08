 Skip to main content
Man shot dead in St. Louis Place neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — A man was shot dead Thursday in the city's St. Louis Place neighborhood, police said 

Police were called just before 4:30 p.m. to 18th and Mullanphy streets, where they found the man shot. He has not yet been identified. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

