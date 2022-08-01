Man shot dead inside downtown St. Louis train station

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed Monday afternoon inside a downtown St. Louis train and bus station.

The victim, a male in his late teens, was shot around 3:20 p.m. inside the St. Louis Gateway Transportation Center near South 15th and Spruce streets. The station is a hub for Greyhound buses and Amtrak trains.

The victim was unresponsive when police arrived, said St. Louis police Maj. Ryan Cousins.

Police said they found a "person of interest" at a nearby Metro station. That person was detained.

Cody Delablank, of Jefferson City, told the Post-Dispatch he was on an Amtrak train pulling into the station around the time of the shooting. He said he didn't hear anything but that he and the other passengers were held on the train for about 30 minutes.

The front entrance to the station was blocked and police were still inside at 4:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.