 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man shot dead inside vehicle in Ferguson

  • 0

FERGUSON — A man was shot dead Monday night inside a vehicle in Ferguson. 

The man, whom police have not identified, was found by officers around 9:30 p.m. shot in the 1500 block of Northwinds Estates Drive.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Investigators believe he was targeted. 

Police have not released any additional information about the shooting.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News