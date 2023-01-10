Man shot dead inside vehicle in Ferguson

FERGUSON — A man was shot dead Monday night inside a vehicle in Ferguson.
The man, whom police have not identified, was found by officers around 9:30 p.m. shot in the 1500 block of Northwinds Estates Drive.
He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Investigators believe he was targeted.
Police have not released any additional information about the shooting.
Tags
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
From staff reports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Taylor Tiamoyo Harris
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today