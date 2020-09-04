 Skip to main content
Man shot dead inside vehicle that hit tree in north St. Louis
Man shot dead inside vehicle that hit tree in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was found shot dead inside a vehicle early Friday morning in north St. Louis.

Police said the man was found just before 4 a.m. near Union Boulevard and Wells Avenue. He was in a vehicle that had struck a tree and died at the scene.

Police said they didn't know the identity of the man.

The scene is on the northeast edge of the Hamilton Heights neighborhood.

