Man shot dead inside vehicle that hit tree in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was found shot dead inside a vehicle early Friday morning in north St. Louis.
Police said the man was found just before 4 a.m. near Union Boulevard and Wells Avenue. He was in a vehicle that had struck a tree and died at the scene.
Police said they didn't know the identity of the man.
The scene is on the northeast edge of the Hamilton Heights neighborhood.
