 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Man shot dead on I-55 in St. Louis; southbound lanes now closed

  • 0
Fatal shooting on Interstate 55 South in St. Louis

Police investigate the scene of a shooting on Interstate 55 South about a quarter mile south of the South Broadway exit on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

A fatal shooting Thursday morning on Interstate 55 has shut down the highway's southbound lanes near the 4500 block of South Broadway.

St. Louis police Lt. Sean Reape said the death is being investigated as a possible suicide.

Homicide detectives were on the scene too, however, gathering evidence and checking a nearby neighborhood to see if any surveillance videos captured what happened.

St. Louis police Sgt. Charles Wall said the man was shot in the head and died at the scene. Wall released no additional information about the shooting or the victim, including an age range.

A Post-Dispatch photographer on the scene saw the dead man on the pavement near the driver's side of a white Chevrolet Camaro.

The shooting was reported just before 8 a.m. at I-55 and South Broadway, in the city's Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

People are also reading…

The sedan came to a stop near a railing along the righthand side of the highway, close to where Nebraska Avenue and Mount Pleasant Street intersect in the residential area near the highway.

David Carson of the Post-Dispatch staff contributed to this report.

Fatal shooting on Interstate 55 South in St. Louis

A body of a man is taken away from the scene as police investigate the scene of a shooting on Interstate 55 South about a quarter mile south of the South Broadway exit on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch tracks the data behind reported homicides on an interactive map that allows readers to explore information in various ways.

Explore the homicide tracker.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News