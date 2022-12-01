Man shot dead on I-55 in St. Louis; southbound lanes now closed

A fatal shooting Thursday morning on Interstate 55 has shut down the highway's southbound lanes near the 4500 block of South Broadway.

St. Louis police Lt. Sean Reape said the death is being investigated as a possible suicide.

Homicide detectives were on the scene too, however, gathering evidence and checking a nearby neighborhood to see if any surveillance videos captured what happened.

St. Louis police Sgt. Charles Wall said the man was shot in the head and died at the scene. Wall released no additional information about the shooting or the victim, including an age range.

A Post-Dispatch photographer on the scene saw the dead man on the pavement near the driver's side of a white Chevrolet Camaro.

The shooting was reported just before 8 a.m. at I-55 and South Broadway, in the city's Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

The sedan came to a stop near a railing along the righthand side of the highway, close to where Nebraska Avenue and Mount Pleasant Street intersect in the residential area near the highway.

David Carson of the Post-Dispatch staff contributed to this report.